Trailer for Coming-of-Age Drama 'Wolves' Featuring Taylor John Smith

"I fight hard for my scholarships… I'm looking for someone who will stand out." IFC has debuted a trailer for an indie sports drama titled Wolves, a coming-of-age story about a star basketball player struggling with pressures and problems in his family. Taylor John Smith stars as Anthony Keller, a skilled player who is being recruited by Cornell University. His two parents are played by Carla Gugino and Michael Shannon, and his father ends up gambling away most of the money they were saving up, putting his future in jeopardy. This doesn't look that good, it seems a bit cliched and overly dramatic. If you're big into college basketball and athletes' stories, maybe this is worth a look. Also featuring Zazie Beetz and Chris Bauer.

Here's the first official trailer for Bart Freundlich's Wolves, direct from IFC's YouTube:

An 18-year-old basketball star who is being recruited by Cornell University seems to have it all figured out: captain of his team, a good student, has a longtime girlfriend and some good friends. But at home he's struggling with his troubled father who has a gambling addiction. His mother tries to keep the family afloat but does so with great emotional and financial sacrifice. Wolves is both written and directed by American filmmaker Bart Freundlich, of The Rebound, Trust the Man, Catch That Kid, World Traveler, and The Myth of Fingerprints previously. This film first premiered at the Tribeca and Philadelphia Film Festivals last year. IFC Films will release Wolves in theaters starting March 3rd, 2017. Anyone interested?