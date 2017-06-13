Trailer for Disney Short 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Playing Before 'Coco'

"Do we have any traditions, Elsa?" Disney has unveiled a trailer for their new animated short film, titled Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which will play before Pixar's Coco in theaters this November. It's a bit odd that there is no new Pixar short playing before the new Pixar movie, but I guess this might get people into theaters. Olaf's Frozen Adventure is a 21-minute (!!) short film spin-off from Disney's Frozen, featuring 4 new original songs and lots of extra time with the lovable snowman Olaf, as voiced by Josh Gad. There are also appearances by Elsa (Idina Menzel), and Anna (Kristen Bell). This looks wild and wacky and full of holiday magic and cheer, plus it should be a nice holdover for those anxiously awaiting Frozen 2. Have fun!

Here's the first trailer for Disney's new short film Olaf's Frozen Adventure, direct from YouTube:

Featuring four new original songs, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" is a 21-minute short that welcomes the original cast and characters back to the big screen, including Olaf (voice of Josh Gad), who is on a mission to harness the best holiday traditions for Anna (voice of Kristen Bell), Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff). Olaf's Frozen Adventure is co-directed by filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers (both of the animated films Prep & Landing, The Ballad of Nessie previously), for Walt Disney Animation Studios based in Los Angeles. The short film will play in front of showings of Pixar's Coco, opening in theaters starting on November 22nd this fall. For more info, follow @DisneyAnimation.