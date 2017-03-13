MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for Doc 'Karl Marx City' Journeying into Former East Germany

by
March 13, 2017
Source: The Playlist

Karl Marx City

"She was born in a place called Karl Marx City, where she claims she had a happy childhood." Bond/360 has released an official trailer for the documentary Karl Marx City, which premiered at the Toronto and New York Film Festivals last fall. The film follows one of the filmmakers, Petra Epperlein, as she journeys through the former East Germany looking into her father's 1999 suicide. It has been described as a "lean, smart, quick, well-made, and unsparing" documentary. It's both a look into Cold War Germany, along with an investigation into her father's potential connection with the Stasi secret police of the German Democratic Republic. This looks like a fascinating documentary with multiple layers of discussion and examination. I like this trailer because it's so different than most trailers we see nowadays, and that's definitely refreshing.

Here's the official trailer for Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker's doc Karl Marx City, from The Playlist:

'Karl Marx City' — Exclusive Trailer

'Karl Marx City' — Exclusive Trailer

Posted by The Playlist on Monday, March 13, 2017

Karl Marx City Movie

Twenty-five years after the collapse of the German Democratic Republic, New York filmmaker Petra Epperlein returns to her childhood home of Karl Marx City to find the truth about her late father's suicide and his rumored Stasi past. Had he been an informant for the secret police? Was her childhood an elaborate fiction? As she looks for answers in the Stasi's extensive archives and from her own family, she pulls back the curtain of her own ostalgia and enters the parallel world of the security state. Making eerie use of Stasi surveillance footage, the film is a Cold War mystery tale and a psycho-political look at how the larger world impacts our individual understanding of love, trust and betrayal. Karl Marx City is co-directed by filmmakers Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker, of the docs Gunner Palace, Bulletproof Salesman, How to Fold a Flag, and Fightville previously. This premiered at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals last year. Bond/360 will open Karl Marx City in select theaters starting March 29th this spring.

  • DAVIDPD
    This looks very good. Sometimes a microscope doco is great.
  • shiboleth
    Karl Marx was a cool guy. Unhappy at times, but ok. He wanted to write literary pieces, but on the end started to write philosophy. Anyway, very interesting stuff. But what so many people have done of his life and of his work is not ok and is not cool. Especially, after realization that his life in England was also monitored by German secret service at the time. They even had a list of books he read. As said, the whole idea that came out if it is not cool and ok. Not at all. So, I like that someone is doing something on the contemporary experience and about the state of mind in Eastern Europe. That's cool ...
    • SillySock
      cool

