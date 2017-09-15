Trailer for Documentary 'Gilbert' Profiling Comedian Gilbert Gottfried

"He doesn't really filter himself, and I think that's why people are drawn to him." Submarine has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Gilbert, telling the story of the legendary "comedian's comedian" Gilbert Gottfried. Most will recognize Gottfried's voice first and foremost, along with his famous roles in big films like Aladdin and Beverly Hills Cop II, but he's so much more than just a funny voice. This new documentary takes a peek "behind the larger-than-life persona at a more personal story about growing up in Brooklyn and becoming a husband and father late in life." Surprisingly it also "strips the comedic character away to reveal the man behind it." There's some great footage in this trailer, and tons of other comedians talking about him, which is wonderful to see. I'm looking forward to watching this doc at some point soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Berkeley's documentary Gilbert, direct from YouTube:

Gilbert is a wildly funny and unexpectedly poignant portrait of the life and career of one of comedy's most iconic figures, Gilbert Gottfried. "Legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried has had quite the career. Rocketing to fame in the 1980s, he was thrust into the public consciousness almost immediately thanks to his brash personality, unique worldview, and off-kilter comic timing. Now, foul-mouthed and unapologetic after decades of flying solo in both his work and in his personal life, Gilbert has shockingly reinvented himself…as a family man." Gilbert is directed by filmmaker Neil Berkeley, of the docs Harmontown and Beauty Is Embarrassing previously. This doc first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Submarine Deluxe will release Gilbert in select theaters starting November 3rd this fall. Who's interested in this film?