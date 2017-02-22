Hand-Drawn Film 'My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea' Trailer

"Help me and I'll invite you to my next party, I swear!" GKids has debuted the first official trailer for an animated film titled My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, which earned rave reviews out of the Toronto and New York Film Festivals last year. The hand-drawn film from acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw deals with exactly what the title says - an earthquake causes a high school to float into the sea, where it slowly sinks like a shipwreck. The impressive voice cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Reggie Watts, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph, Susan Sarandon, Alex Karpovsky, Louisa Krause, director John Cameron Mitchell, and Matthew Maher. Maybe it's just hearing Schwartzman in a school setting again, but this feels like a twisted mashup between Wes Anderson and Don Hertzfeldt, kind of like that. I'm so in.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Dash Shaw's My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, from YT:

Dash (Jason Schwartzman) and his best friend Assaf (Reggie Watts) are preparing for another year at Tides High School muckraking on behalf of their widely-distributed but little-read school newspaper, edited by their friend Verti (Maya Rudolph). As disaster erupts and the friends race to escape through the roof of the school, they are joined by a popular know-it- all (Lena Dunham) and a lunch lady (Susan Sarandon) who is much more than meets the eye. But even as the film piles on brilliant details like a post-apocalyptic cult formed by jocks, video game homages, and an infectious synth soundtrack, it never loses sight of the characters at the heart of the story. My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea is both written and directed by acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw, making his feature debut after a short previously. This premiered at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest. GKids will release My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea in select theaters starting April 14th this spring.