Trailer for Horror Film 'The Black Room' Starring Natasha Henstridge

by
April 4, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Black Room Trailer

"It will try to seduce you, trick you with pleasure, make you want more. It feeds off your desires." Check out the official trailer for a gore-filled horror film titled The Black Room, from filmmaker Rolfe Kanefsky. The film stars Natasha Henstridge (where has she been recently?) and Lukas Hassel as a newly married couple who move into their dream house, only to discover there's something evil in the "black room" in the cellar. Also starring Lin Shaye, Dominique Swain, James Duval, Auggie Duke, and Caleb Scott. From the looks of it, this doesn't seem like anything particular special. There's new horror films being made all the time, and this one seems forgettable despite the marketing. The flaming title card really tops it off.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rolfe Kanefsky's The Black Room, direct from YouTube:

The Black Room Poster

Paul (Lukas Hassel) and Jennifer Hemdale (Natasha Henstridge) have just moved into their dream house. But their happy marriage is about to be put to the test as they slowly discover the secret behind the black room in the cellar. Something else is already living in their new home and it is growing stronger every day. The Black Room is both written and directed by American filmmaker Rolfe Kanefsky, of some weird horror films previously including Sex Files: Alien Erotica, Dead Scared, Pretty Cool & Pretty Cool Too, Nightmare Man, One in the Gun, and Adventures Into the Woods: A Sexy Musical. Cleopatra Ent. will be releasing The Black Room in select theaters starting April 28th, then on VOD two weeks later. Intersted?

  • DAVIDPD
    Hot garbage. Looks like she just needed to do this to pay off the bills.
  • Bo
    Yea, Hollywood's a rough gig...and when you find yourself in movies like this it's almost impossible to climb out of that hole and get regular jobs. Better to become a plumber or librarian...respectable and consistent gigs...Hollywood ain't that!
  • whoafilms
    The only scary thing here is that Natasha Henstridge does not get old, she looks just like in Species!

