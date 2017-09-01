Trailer for Horror Sequel 'Jeepers Creepers III' Directed by Victor Salva

"What happened here, happened before!" Screen Media Films has unveiled a short but effective trailer for the horror sequel Jeepers Creepers III, the newest since Jeepers Creepers II hit theaters way back in 2003. Once again directed by Victor Salva, who made the first two, this one actually takes place between the first and second film. This one is about Sergeant Tubbs assembling a task force hellbent on destroying The Creeper, which is terrorizing a local farming community. The cast includes Brandon Smith, Meg Foster, Gina Philips, Carrie Lazar, Stan Shaw, Joyce Giraud, and Jonathan Breck playing The Creeper. I remember all the rage for the first two, but I'm surprised they've made a sequel now 15 years later. Anyone?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Victor Salva's Jeepers Creepers III, direct from YouTube:

Set between the first and second films, Sgt Davis Tubbs (Brandon Smith) assembles a task force to destroy the Creeper once and for all while growing closer than ever before to learning the secrets of its dark origins, as the monster terrorizes a local farming community. Jeepers Creepers III (also known as Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral) is both written and directed by American filmmaker Victor Salva, of the first two Jeepers Creepers flms, as well as Clownhouse, The Nature of the Beast, Powder, Rites of Passage, Peaceful Warrior, Rosewood Lane, and Dark House previously. Screen Media will release Salva's Jeepers Creepers III in theaters for one night on September 26th before hitting DVD. Any fans excited to watch this sequel?