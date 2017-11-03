Trailer for Ireland's Oscar Entry 'Song of Granite' About a Folk Singer

"The songbirds of the air listened in wonder to this song, the most beautiful song in life." Oscilloscope Laboratories has debuted an official US trailer for a film titled Song of Granite, which is Ireland's entry into the Academy Awards this year. This film is about an Irish singer named Joe Heaney, who was one of the greats of traditional Irish singing (also known as sean nós). Similar to I'm Not There in a way, this seems to involve various musicians and actors playing Heaney, and it's shot in stunning B&W which seems to make it all the more mesmerizing. Starring Colm Seoighe (as young Joe Heaney), Mícheál Ó Chonfhaola (as Joe Heaney, 40s), Macdara Ó Fátharta (as Joe Heaney, 60s) & Jaren Cerf (as Rosie). This looks like a very soulful, moving film full of some exceptional Irish singing and captivating cinematography. See below.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Pat Collins' Song of Granite, direct from YouTube:

Enigmatic and complex, Joe Heaney was one of the greats of traditional Irish singing (sean nós). Shaped by the myths, fables, and songs of his upbringing in the west of Ireland, his emergence as a gifted artist came at a personal cost. Featuring performances from Colm Seoighe, Macdara Ó Fátharta, Jaren Cerf, Lisa O'Neill, Damien Dempsey, and sean nós singers Mícheál Ó Chonfhaola and Pól Ó Ceannabháin, and beautiful black and white cinematography, Song of Granite is a distinct portrait of Heaney's life and a marvelous exploration of music and song. Song of Granite is directed by Irish filmmaker Pat Collins, of a film titled Silence previously, as well as numerous shorts. The screenplay is written by Pat Collins, Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde & Sharon Whooley. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and also played at the London Film Festival. Oscilloscope will release Song of Granite in select theaters starting November 15th.