Trailer for Lost Silent Film Collection Doc 'Dawson City: Frozen Time'

"It was an incredible story.." Kino Lorber has debuted the official trailer for a very unique cinema history documentary titled Dawson City: Frozen Time, that is a must-see for any die-hard fans of silent films. This beautiful doc tells the bizarre true story of a lost silent film collection, lost for over 50 years until being discovered buried in a sub-arctic swimming pool deep in the Yukon Territory. Dawson City is a gold rush town located about 350 miles south of the Arctic Circle in Canada, situated at the confluence of the Klondike and Yukon rivers and rests on a bed of permafrost. It was the "end of a film distribution line", and movies became popular in the town despite its distance. The old reels were discovered by a construction company in 1978, then recovered and restored. The film features a lovely original score composed by Alex Somers, from Sigur Ros, who also scored Captain Fantastic. This looks quite charming and fascinating - take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Morrison's doc Dawson City: Frozen Time, from YouTube:

Using permafrost protected, rare silent films and newsreels, archival footage, interviews and historical photographs to tell the story, Dawson City: Frozen Time pieces together the bizarre true history of a collection of some 500 films dating from 1910s - 1920s, which were lost for over 50 years until being discovered buried in a sub-arctic swimming pool deep in the Yukon Territory in 1978. The film depicts a unique history of this gold rush town by chronicling the life cycle of a singular film collection through its exile, burial, rediscovery, and salvation, and through that collection, how a First Nation hunting camp was transformed into a gold mining town, and then a vault of memories from the culture that displaced it. Dawson City: Frozen Time is directed by filmmaker/artist Bill Morrison, of many unique archival films including Decasia, Spark of Being and The Great Flood. This first premiered at the Venice and New York Film Festivals last year. The doc opens in very limited theaters starting June 9th this summer. Interested?