Trailer for 'Manifesto' Feature Film Starring Cate Blanchett in 13 Roles

A trailer has debuted for Manifesto, a feature film version of an epic video installation project featuring 13 different characters reciting manifestos written by famous artists. Cate Blanchett stars in the 13 different vignettes, which feature characters reciting and performing scenes based on manifestos written by artists, architects, and filmmakers. The film is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival coming up, but was also on display in New York and Berlin before. I've actually already seen all these segments individually, and they're incredible. Blanchett is phenomenal and brings so much nuance to each and every performance. This is more of an experimental art film than a narrative feature, but it's worth watching just for Blanchett alone.

Here's the first official trailer for Julian Rosefeldt's Manifesto film, originally from Yahoo:

Tour-de-force: a term so overused that we need an undeniable acting performance to renew its meaning for cinema. Cate Blanchett has just given us one, going all-out in Manifesto. Already respected as one of the best actresses in film, Blanchett raises the bar even higher by playing 13 different roles in Manifesto, embodying some of the most influential and emotional artist manifestos in history. Manifesto is written and directed by Julian Rosefeldt, a filmmaker/artist behind "intricate films and installations" previously. This originally began as a video installation at museums, before being turned into a film. It's premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this month. Release info not available yet, stay tuned for news. Thoughts?