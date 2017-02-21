Trailer for Medical Drama 'Brain On Fire' Starring Chloë Grace Moretz

"To put it simply - her brain is on fire." An odd trailer has debuted for the film Brain on Fire, a medical mystery psychological drama from Irish director Gerard Barrett. The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman who starts going mad after she begins to experience really terrible seizures, and her life falls apart as a result. Based on the true story of Susannah Cahalan. The full cast includes Richard Armitage, Carrie-Anne Moss, Tyler Perry, Thomas Mann, Vincent Gale, Nicole LaPlaca, Navid Negahban, Agam Darshi, with an appearance by Jenny Slate. This is a weird trailer that throws a curveball part of the way through, then gets laughably cheesy at the end. The footage is okay, but the title cards are the worst.

Here's the first official trailer for Gerard Barrett's Brain On Fire, direct from YouTube:

Susannah Cahalan (Chloë Grace Moretz), a journalist at the New York Post, has serious health issues, including seizures and hearing voices. Over the following weeks her condition worsens and she quickly goes from violence to catatonia. After numerous misdiagnoses and a hospitalization, a doctor gives her a diagnosis with the hope she can rebuild her life. One day she wakes up in the hospital with no memory at all of her previous month. Brain on Fire is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Gerard Barrett, of the films Glassland and Pilgrim Hill previously. Adapted from Susannah Cahalan's memoir of the same name. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. No exact release date has been set yet, but we'll be on the lookout, as it should be out sometime in 2017 coming up. What do you make of this trailer?