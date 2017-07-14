Trailer for Michael Almereyda's 'Escapes' Doc About Hampton Fancher

"He's asking you to walk through the front door and you're saying, 'No'?" Grasshopper Film has debuted a trailer for a documentary called Escapes, profiling the life and times of one Hampton Fancher. You may not recognize the name at first, but you will after learning this - Fancher was the original screenwriter on Blade Runner, and also helped write the story for Blade Runner 2049. But this is not his only claim to fame - Fancher is also a flamenco dancer, actor, and producer, and shares many stores in this doc: "romantic misadventures with silver-screen stars, wayward acts of chivalry, jealousy, and friendship." Not only does it give us an inside look at Hollywood life and the various happenings that lead to big moments, but it's also a fascinating look at the life of one man who can't really be defined. The film is executive produced by Wes Anderson, and directed by Michael Almereyda, who also made the feature Marjorie Prime this year. Dive in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Almereyda's documentary Escapes, direct from YouTube:

Executive produced by Wes Anderson, Escapes blazes a wild path through mid-20th-century Hollywood via the experiences of Hampton Fancher–flamenco dancer, actor, and unlikely producer and screenwriter of the landmark sci-fi classic Blade Runner. (Fancher also penned the story for its sequel, Blade Runner 2049.) A consummate raconteur, Fancher recounts episodes from his remarkable life—including romantic misadventures with silver-screen stars, wayward acts of chivalry, jealousy, and friendship—matched with a parallel world of film and TV footage wherein Fancher plays cowboys, killers, fops, cads, and the occasional hero. Escapes shows how one man's personal journey can unexpectedly shape a medium's future. Escapes is directed by American filmmaker Michael Almereyda, of the feature films The Eternal, Hamlet, Happy Here and Now, Big River Blues, Paradise, Cymbeline, Experimenter, and Marjorie Prime previously. Grasshopper Film will open Almereyda's Escapes in select theaters starting July 26th this year.