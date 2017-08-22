Trailer for Michael Winterbottom's 'On The Road' Following Wolf Alice

"That's life on the road for you." Lorton Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for a film titled On the Road, directed by Michael Winterbottom, not to be confused with the Jack Kerouac adaptation of On the Road from a few years back. This On the Road is a docu-drama that follows the British band Wolf Alice as they tour around the UK promoting their debut album, My Love Is Cool. Aside from documenting the ups and downs of life on the road, the story follows two people in particular: Estelle (played by Leah Harvey), an intern from the record label, and Joe (played by James McCardle), a member of the band's "imagined" crew. They start up an intimate friendship, and of course get caught up in the tumult of touring. The film is mostly unscripted, and seems to capture the raw beauty and randomness of life and love. Dive in.

Here's the official trailer for Michael Winterbottom's documentary On The Road, direct from YouTube:

An intimate look at life on the road for the band Wolf Alice as they tour Great Britain. "Capturing the band as they take to the UK to promote their debut album, My Love Is Cool, for the very last time, On the Road follows the stories of Estelle (Harvey), an intern with the group's record label, and Joe (McCardle), a member of the band's imagined road crew, as they strike up an intimate friendship among the bunks… As Britain whizzes by the tour bus window, you can't help but feel the film is all the better for it–capturing both the romance and repetition of life on the road, as seen through the eyes of two young people experiencing it for the very first time." On The Road is directed by English filmmaker Michael Winterbottom, of The Trip series, as well as Butterfly Kiss, Jude, Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland, 24 Hour Party People, Code 46, The Road to Guantanamo, A Mighty Heart, The Killer Inside Me, and The Look of Love. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and also played at SXSW and the Seattle Film Festival this year. On the Road opens in the UK in late September, but has no US release yet. Any big fans of Wolf Alice?