Trailer for Ridley Scott's 70's Crime Film 'All the Money in the World'

"We look like you, but we're not like you. It's like we're from another planet." Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, a crime thriller set in the 1970s about a massive kidnapping plot arranged by a left-wing paramilitary organization in Italy. With this now scheduled to open in December, it means (believe it or not!) we're getting two new Ridley Scott movies this year, the other being Alien: Covenant. All the Money in the World stars Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams, Timothy Hutton, Charlie Plummer, Andrew Buchan, Olivia Grant, Teresa Mahoney, Romain Duris, and Charlie Shotwell. Ridley Scott always pulls together some of the best casts. This looks so damn good, a nice change from his recent sci-fi, and I dig the setting in Italy in the 70s.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, from YouTube:

All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money. All the Money in the World is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, of Alien, Prometheus, Alien; Covenant, The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, and Legend previously. The screenplay is written by David Scarpa (The Last Castle, The Day the Earth Stood Still). Sony will release All the Money in the World in theaters starting December 8th, 2017 later this fall.