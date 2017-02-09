Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'The Wedding Plan' Playing This Summer

"What about your heart?" Roadside Attractions has debuted a trailer for a romantic comedy indie film titled The Wedding Plan, from director Rama Burshtein (Fill the Void). This is one of those perfectly cheesy romantic comedy concepts that actually looks somewhat enjoyable. A woman begins planning her elaborate wedding, until the groom backs out. But she decides to go ahead with the wedding anyway, in hopes that the right man will appear within the 30 days left until the big day. Israeli actress Noa Kooler stars as the lead character Michal, with a huge ensemble cast including Amos Tamam, Oz Zehavi, Irit Sheleg, Ronny Merhavi, Dafi Alpern, Karin Serrouya and Erez Drigues. This may actually be worth a watch. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rama Burshtein's The Wedding Plan, in high def from Apple:

At 32, Michal is finally looking forward to the comfort and security of marriage, when she is blindsided by her fiancé’s decision to call off the wedding with only a month’s notice. Unwilling to return to lonely single life, Michal decides to put her trust in fate and continue with her wedding plans, believing Mr. Right will appear by her chosen date. Confident she will find a match made in heaven, she books a venue, sends out invitations and buys a wedding dress, as her skeptical mother and sister look on with trepidation. The Wedding Plan is both written and directed by American-Israeli filmmaker Rama Burshtein, of the film Fill the Void previously. This first premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals last year. Roadside Attractions will release The Wedding Plan in select theaters starting on May 12th this summer. Interested?