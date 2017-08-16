Trailer for Sci-Fi Spin-Off Sequel 'Beyond Skyline' Starring Frank Grillo

"Do exactly as I say." An international trailer has debuted for the sci-fi spin-off sequel Beyond Skyline, which is indeed related to the odd sci-fi disaster Skyline from a few years back. Anyone else remember that one? Why the directors of the original film have moved on, they did produce this, though their company Hydraulx is no longer involved. Instead, Liam O'Donnell has directed Beyond Skyline telling the story of a detective who goes into one of the alien spaceships to rescue his son. Frank Grillo stars, along with a cast including Bojana Novakovic, Iko Uwais, Callan Mulvey, Valentine Payen, Betty Gabriel, Jack Chausse, and Kevin O'Donnell. This looks kind of cool, I really dig the alien designs, but I have a feeling it's going to be terrible. No matter how much they tried to improve this, it still seems like a huge disaster.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Liam O'Donnell's Beyond Skyline, direct from YouTube:

A tough-as-nails local detective (Frank Grillo) embarks on a relentless pursuit to free his son from a nightmarish alien warship. Beyond Skyline is directed by new American filmmaker Liam O'Donnell, a producer/screenwriter (who co-wrote the original Skyline) and visual effects consultant for Hydraulx, now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is also written by Liam O'Donnell. Hydraulx is no longer involved with this sequel, but it is produced by Colin Strause and Greg Strause, co-directors of the original Skyline. The film has a few international release dates, but still doesn't have any official US release announced yet. It will premiere first at the Sitges Film Festival this October. Does anyone want to see this?