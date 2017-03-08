Trailer for Suburban Indie Comedy 'Little Boxes' with Melanie Lynskey

"This is our new community. Not everyone is a racist, Mack." FilmBuff has debuted a trailer for an indie comedy titled Little Boxes, about an interracial couple that moves from New York City to a small, mostly white town in Washington State. This played at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, but this is the first time we've heard about it. The family is made up of Nelsan Ellis, Armani Jackson, and Melanie Lynskey, which seems like a spunky mix and there's some good jokes in this trailer referencing exactly that. The full cast includes Oona Laurence (the girl from Pete's Dragon), Janeane Garofalo, Christine Taylor, and Nadia Dajani. It looks fun, but that's the most I can say, as some of the comedy seems a bit too contrived.

Here's the first official trailer for Rob Meyer's Little Boxes, originally from Yahoo:

An interracial family (including Nelsan Ellis, Armani Jackson and Melanie Lynskey) struggles to adjust when they move from New York City to a small, predominately white town in Washington State. Little Boxes is directed by American filmmaker and NYU graduate Rob Meyer, of the film A Birder's Guide to Everything previously, as well as a number of acclaimed short films. The screenplay is written by Annie J. Howell (Small Beautifully Moving Parts). This first premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. FilmBuff + Netflix will release Little Boxes in select theaters starting April 14th this spring. Anyone interested in this?