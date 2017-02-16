Trailer for Sundance 2016 Favorite 'As You Are' with Owen Campbell

"Fresh and richly intelligent." A new trailer has arrived online for an indie film titled As You Are, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival last year to positive reviews (here's my review). I'm glad to see this is finally being released soon, it's a great film. Owen Campbell stars as a teenager caught in a love triangle between his two friends - played by Charlie Heaton and Amandla Stenberg. The cast includes Mary Stuart Masterson, Scott Cohen and John Scurti. This is best to see without knowing too much going in, because the film reveals the truth as the story plays out. The trailer features the song "Appalachian Moon" written and performed by Kevin Reilly, included on the soundtrack. I recommend giving this a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's As You Are, direct from YouTube:

Set in the early 1990's, As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between three teenagers (Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, Amandla Stenberg) as it traces the course of their friendship through a construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation. As You Are is directed by newcomer filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Madison Harrison. This first premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival (read my review), and also played at the Seattle and Stockholm Film Festivals last year. Votiv Films will release As You Are in select theaters starting February 24th this month. It's worth seeing. Interested?