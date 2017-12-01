Trailer for Super Cheesy Romance 'Midnight Sun' with Bella Thorne

"I'm not comfortable with him not knowing…" Open Road Films has debuted an official trailer for a cheesy romance titled Midnight Sun, which is actually a remake of a Japanese film of the same name released in 2006 (Taiyô no uta). The story follows a young woman with a rare disease that, if exposed to the sun's rays, she could potentially die (kind of like a vampire but without any of the need to drink blood). Hollywood took this and turned it into a super sappy romance that reminds me a bit of Everything, Everything, also about a woman with a disease who can't leave home. Bella Thorne stars, with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard, Ken Tremblett, Jenn Griffin, and Nicholas Coombe. It looks super sweet.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Speer's Midnight Sun, direct from YouTube:

Based on the Japanese film, Midnight Sun centers on Katie, a 17-year-old sheltered since childhood and confined to her house during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. Fate intervenes when she meets Charlie and they embark on a summer romance. Midnight Sun is directed by American filmmaker Scott Speer, a music video and dance director of only the film Step Up Revolution previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Kirsten; based on the screenplay for the Japanese film Taiyô no uta (first released in 2006) by Kenji Bando. Open Road Films will release Speer's Midnight Sun in theaters everywhere starting March 23rd, 2018 next year. First impression? Anyone interested?