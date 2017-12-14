Trailer for 'The Miracle Season' Inspiring True Story of Volleyball Team

"How is the team looking?" LD Entertainment has debuted a trailer for a true story film titled The Miracle Season, about a high school girls' volleyball team that had to overcome a tragic loss of one of their players. The cast of the film is lead by Helen Hunt, William Hurt, Danika Yarosh, Erin Moriarty, as well as Tiera Skovbye and Nesta Cooper. The Miracle Season is based on the inspiring true story of West High School girls' volleyball team. In 2011, their star player Caroline Found tragically died in a moped accident, but the team (and the entire town) came together and overcame the odds. The story was already profiled on HBO's "Real Sports" series, but this is the feature film version. The title reminds me of The Winning Season, but this is probably closer to We Are Marshall than anything else. Another inspiring sports story to enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Sean McNamara's The Miracle Season, direct from YouTube:

Based on the inspiring true story of West High School girls' volleyball team. After the tragic death of the school's star player Caroline "Line" Found, the remaining team players must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hope of winning the state championship. The Miracle Season is directed by veteran American filmmaker Sean McNamara, of the films Soul Surfer, Space Warriors, Bratz, Raise Your Voice, Race to Space, Treehouse Hostage, P.U.N.K.S., and 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain previously. The screenplay is written by David Aaron Cohen and Elissa Matsueda. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet or anywhere else. LD Entertainment will release Sean McNamara's The Miracle Season in select theaters starting April 13th, 2018 next spring. Who's interested in seeing this?