Trailer for Tropical Island Thriller 'Isolation' Featuring Stephen Lang

"Do you two ever get lonely out here?" Lionsgate has released a trailer for an indie thriller titled Isolation, from director Shane Dax Taylor. This based-on-a-true story thriller about "modern day pirates" premiered at one small film festival in 2015 and never went anywhere, but it's finally getting a VOD release this spring. Isolation stars Tricia Helfer and Luke Mably as a couple on a vacation to a quiet part of the Bahamas. One day they wake up to find themselves under attack from a local. The cast includes Dominic Purcell, Marie Avgeropoulos, Claudia Church, Chelsea Edmundson, and Stephen Lang as another gnarly bad guy. Unsurprisingly this looks instantly forgettable, which explains why it took so long to be released.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shane Dax Taylor's Isolation, direct from YouTube:

Hoping to restore their flagging marriage, Lydia (Tricia Helfer) and Creighton (Luke Mably) journey to a remote island in the sun-drenched Bahamas. One drunken night, they return to their cabin to find it ransacked. Will nearby couple Max (Dominic Purcell) and Nina (Marie Avgeropoulos) offer them help -- or harm? Also starring Stephen Lang, this seductive, sinister thriller shows that trust can be a dangerous thing. Isolation is directed by Shane Dax Taylor, of the film Bloodworth previously. The screenplay is written by Shane Dax Taylor and Chad Law. This originally premiered at the Austin Film Festival back in 2015. Lionsgate will release Isolation direct-to-VOD + DVD starting April 18th this spring, if you're curious.