MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for Tropical Island Thriller 'Isolation' Featuring Stephen Lang

by
February 13, 2017
Source: YouTube

Isolation Trailer

"Do you two ever get lonely out here?" Lionsgate has released a trailer for an indie thriller titled Isolation, from director Shane Dax Taylor. This based-on-a-true story thriller about "modern day pirates" premiered at one small film festival in 2015 and never went anywhere, but it's finally getting a VOD release this spring. Isolation stars Tricia Helfer and Luke Mably as a couple on a vacation to a quiet part of the Bahamas. One day they wake up to find themselves under attack from a local. The cast includes Dominic Purcell, Marie Avgeropoulos, Claudia Church, Chelsea Edmundson, and Stephen Lang as another gnarly bad guy. Unsurprisingly this looks instantly forgettable, which explains why it took so long to be released.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shane Dax Taylor's Isolation, direct from YouTube:

Isolation Poster

Hoping to restore their flagging marriage, Lydia (Tricia Helfer) and Creighton (Luke Mably) journey to a remote island in the sun-drenched Bahamas. One drunken night, they return to their cabin to find it ransacked. Will nearby couple Max (Dominic Purcell) and Nina (Marie Avgeropoulos) offer them help -- or harm? Also starring Stephen Lang, this seductive, sinister thriller shows that trust can be a dangerous thing. Isolation is directed by Shane Dax Taylor, of the film Bloodworth previously. The screenplay is written by Shane Dax Taylor and Chad Law. This originally premiered at the Austin Film Festival back in 2015. Lionsgate will release Isolation direct-to-VOD + DVD starting April 18th this spring, if you're curious.

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS