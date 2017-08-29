Trailer for 'What Will People Say' About a Pakistani Girl Living in Oslo

"Won't you hug your papa?" An early trailer has debuted for an indie film titled What Will People Say, premiering at the Toronto Film Festival next month. This autobiographical film is directed by filmmaker Iram Haq, a young Pakistani actress/filmmaker who grew up in Oslo. The film tells the story of 16-year-old Nisha, played by newcomer Maria Mozhdah, a girl living in Oslo who obeys her family's strict Pakistani traditions at home but lives a modern lifestyle with her friends. When she is caught with a white boyfriend, her father sends her to live in Pakistan with relatives. The cast includes Adil Hussain, Ekavali Khanna, Rohit Saraf, Ali Arfan, and Sheeba Chaddha. This looks damn good. It's clear they're trying to build buzz before TIFF in hopes of bringing in audiences to see this during the festival. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Iram Haq's What Will People Say, originally from Screen Daily:

Sixteen year-old Nisha lives a double life. At home with her family she is the perfect Pakistani daughter, but when out with her friends, she is a normal Norwegian teenager. When her father catches her in bed with her boyfriend, Nisha's two worlds brutally collide. To set an example, Nisha's parents decide to kidnap her and place her with relatives in Pakistan. Here, in a country she has never been to before, Nisha is forced to adapt to her parents' culture. What Will People Say is both written and directed by Norwegian-Pakistani filmmaker Iram Haq, her second film after the feature I Am Yours previously. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival coming up soon. The film is still looking for a US distributor. First impression?