Two More Trailers for Jake Kasdan's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

"We have to work together!" Sony has revealed two more official trailers (US + international) for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which hits theaters in December just in time for the holidays. This new brand big screen take on the Jumanji board game stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan as glorified "avatar" versions of high school kids sucked into this game world. It also stars Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Rhys Darby, Madison Iseman, and Bobby Cannavale. As we all know, the twist in this is that it's now a video game not a board game, and the "adult" characters are just different versions of the teenagers stuck inside the game. This trailer is definitely action-packed and wild, but I have a feeling this is going to be way too cheesy to really enjoy it. As usual, the international trailer is much better.

Here's the second two trailers for Jake Kasdan's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first two official trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle here, to see even more.

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game's jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji - you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves - or they'll be stuck in the game forever. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is directed by filmmaker Jake Kasdan, of the films Orange County, The TV Set, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Bad Teacher, and Sex Tape previously, along with a lot of TV work. The screenplay is written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinker, and Chris McKenna. Sony opens Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters everywhere starting December 20th in the heat of the holidays. Who's up for this?