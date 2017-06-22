Uncut 35mm Print of Argento's 'Suspiria' Found - Touring This Year

"Do you know anything about witches?" This is great news for fans of classic horror. There's a brand new remake of Dario Argento's 1977 stylish horror film Suspiria due to arrive later this year, from director Luca Guadagnino (of A Bigger Splash, Call Me by Your Name). But before that arrives, lucky cinephiles will have the chance to revisit the original film as a pristine 35mm print of an uncut version of the film was found by the Chicago Cinema Society. "The print was rescued from an Italian cinema that had closed down and the print had gone untouched in their storage area since 1977/78." Even more exciting, the print will be touring around the country as a restored version show in select cinemas through this year. Full list of cities below.

Suspiria was first released in Italy in early 1977. It opened in US cinemas later that year, but was released as a 92-minute version cut down from the original 98 minutes. It was re-released two years later, in 1979. The film has gone on to earn cult status as a horror favorite. The Chicago Cinema Society explains they "were stunned to find that the print is a completely uncut 6 reel print with a run time of 98 minutes in Italian language." It will be showing now with projected English subtitles, since the version of the print they found doesn't have any subtitles. The film is also being restored & digitized by Synapse Films. Here's the tour list:

7/28 - The Metrograph, New York City, NY

9/16 - The Belcourt Theatre, Nashville, TN

Early Fall - Venue confirmed and TBA, Los Angeles, CA

10/14 - Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline, MA

10/26+27 - Northwest Film Forum, Seattle, WA

Late Fall - Music Box Theatre, Chicago, IL

11/18 - Alamo Drafthouse, Littleton, CO

This is a must see on the big screen! Even if you've seen the film already, this sounds like it's a truly special experience. Dario Argento's Suspiria stars Jessica Harper as a dancer who goes to a dance academy in Germany to study ballet. Strange things start to happen after she arrives, and she eventually discovers that the school is actually a witches' coven. The film has an unforgettable score by Argento and the band Goblin, which compliments the strong style and colorful visuals which are Argento's trademark. It has gone on to earn more attention and acclaim in the last decade than in its initial release. With the remake coming soon, it's getting even more attention, which is why it's worth revisiting the original in all its uncut 35mm glory.