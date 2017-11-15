US Trailer for Crazy Russian Dash Cam Documentary 'The Road Movie'

"World-class stupidity…" Oscilloscope Labs has unveiled a new official trailer for the brutal, the crazy, the wild, the epic documentary known as The Road Movie (or also Дорога in Russian), compiled entirely of dash cam footage from Russia. This doc played at IDFA, True/False, Sheffield, Zurich, Denver, and other film festivals and will be hitting theaters in January. One of the descriptions makes this seem a little over the top: "Super objective dashboard-cam videos grow into a strong image of the Russian national character, permanently awaiting for a miracle and the habitual approach to real dramas. Everything can happen on the road of… life." Apparently so. This seems like should will play well to US audiences right now. This trailer is packed with some very bold, vicious quotes that don't really make me any more interested in this. Watch out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Dmitrii Kalashnikov's The Road Movie, direct from YouTube:

A mosaic of asphalt adventures, landscape photography, and some of the craziest shit you’ve ever seen, Dmitrii Kalashnikov's The Road Movie is a stunning compilation of video footage shot exclusively via the deluge of dashboard cameras that populate Russian roads. The epitome of a you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it documentary, The Road Movie captures a wide range of spectacles through the windshield — including a comet crashing down to Earth, an epic forest fire, and no shortage of angry motorists taking road rage to wholly new and unexpected levels — all accompanied by bemused commentary from unseen and often stoic drivers and passengers. The Road Movie is directed by filmmaker Dmitrii Kalashnikov, making his directorial debut. This first premiered at the IDFA Festival last year, and also played at numerous other doc fests. Oscilloscope will open The Road Movie in select theaters starting January 19th next year. Who's in?