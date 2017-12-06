US Trailer for Spain's Oscar Entry Coming-of-Age Film 'Summer 1993'

"Authentic and memorable… with maturity, empathy, and heartfelt emotion." Oscilloscope Labs has just released the first official US trailer for a coming-of-age film titled Summer 1993, which is Spain's official entry into the Best Foreign Language category at the Academy Awards this year. This played at numerous film festivals and will be released in early 2018, after the Oscar nominations are announced. Summer 1993 is a coming-of-age autobiographical drama following a six-year-old girl who moves with her uncle from Barcelona to the countryside, but she finds it hard to forget her mother and adapt to her new life. Newcomer Laia Artigas plays Frida, and the film's cast includes Paula Robles, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer. This looks like a very lovely, tender portrait of youth and the challenges of growing up without your parents.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Carla Simón's Summer 1993, in high def on Apple:

In Carla Simon’s touching autobiographical film, six-year-old Frida (Laia Artigas) looks on in silence as the last objects from her recently deceased mother’s apartment in Barcelona are placed in boxes. Although her aunt, uncle, and younger cousin Anna welcome her with open arms, it’s only very slowly that Frida begins to get used to her new home in the countryside. Punctuated by moments of youthful exuberance and mature ruminations, this coming of age drama, set amongst summery hues, is an extraordinarily moving snapshot of being a child in an adult world, anchored by flawless performances by its two young stars. Summer 1993 is directed by Spanish filmmaker Carla Simon, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Carla Simón, along with Valentina Viso. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year and played at other fests. Oscilloscope will release Summer 1993 in select theaters starting sometime in early 2018, after a qualifying release to be Spain's Oscar entry.