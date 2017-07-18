Verhoeven's 'RoboCop' Returning to US Theaters for 30th Anniversary

Part man. Part machine. All cop. The future of law enforcement. Some exciting news for sci-fi fans! Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi cult classic RoboCop is returning to theaters in September of this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Alamo Drafthouse and Birth.Movies.Death are hosting a special event at the actual OCP Headquarters, where they filmed, at the City Hall in Dallas, TX. The official screening will include a Q&A with star Peter Weller, along with photo ops, food trucks, and much more. This event will also be live-streamed to other theaters around the country so everyone can catch a screening of RoboCop even if they're not in Texas. Sounds great! Bring the whole family and show ’em some wholesome, bloody, Verhoeven sci-fi.

For more info on / tickets for the Dallas event hosted by Alamo Drafthouse, head to Birth.Movies.Death.

This September we’re marking the thirtieth anniversary of ROBOCOP, Paul Verhoeven’s wild cybernetic vision of future of law enforcement, with a once-in-a-lifetime livestream event broadcast from the real OCP Headquarters shooting location, aka City Hall in Dallas, TX.

Paul Verhoeven's RoboCop was first released in theaters on July 17th, 1987. It opened #1 at the box office, earning $8 million its first weekend. The special one-time event will take place on September 10th, 2017 this fall. Verhoeven's RoboCop stars Peter Weller as Officer Alex J. Murphy, who is turned into the part-man, part-machine "RoboCop" after being killed. Set in crime-ridden Detroit, the film features extreme violence and an emotional plot about this robot man who still has feelings, despite the company that created it (OCP) claiming it is the perfect emotionless machine. All the cinemas participating around the country will have "special props included with the ticket so you can interact with the film". Don't miss this screening.