Veteran Actor John Hurt Passes Away of Pancreatic Cancer at Age 77

English actor Sir John Hurt has passed away at age 77. The sad news was confirmed by his agent, via BBC. Hurt died of pancreatic cancer, after first being diagnosed in 2015. John Hurt appeared in over 120 different films across multiple decades, as well as numerous stage and television roles. He most recently appeared in the films Jackie, The Journey, Hercules and Snowpiercer. Hurt earned two Academy Award nominations years ago, for The Elephant Man in 1980, and Midnight Express in 1978. He won two BAFTA Awards for Acting, and was recognized for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema in 2012. He was one of those talented actors who would always give a great performance no matter the role. It's sad to lose another actor.

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

John Hurt was born on January 22nd, 1940 in Chesterfield in Derbyshire, England. Accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, John made his stage debut in 1962 and also made his movie debut the same year, appearing in a supporting role in the 1962 drama Young and Willing. The Elephant Man was his most well-recognized role, though he also appeared in all kinds of different films including: Alien, 1984, Heaven's Gate, The Field, Dead Man, Wild Bill, Contact, Night Train, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as Mr. Ollivander, Dogville, Hellboy, V for Vendetta, Brighton Rock, The Oxford Murders, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Immortals, and Only Lovers Left Alive. He will most certainly be remembered fondly for all of his outstanding work as a very talented actor. Rest in peace.