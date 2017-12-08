Vintage News Reel US Trailer for 'The Death of Stalin' is Worth a Watch

"Citizens of America, we need you to make moviegoing great again." IFC Films has debuted a unique teaser trailer for the US release of The Death of Stalin, satirist Armando Iannucci's latest film about Russian politics. This is a peculiar teaser because it's basically a fake B&W news reel talking about how the film is finally going to appear in the US in March after "first conquering Britain" (since it opened there in October). Based on Fabien Nury's graphic novel, the film is about Russian dictator Joseph Stalin's last days and the disorganized chaos of the regime after his death in 1953 and 30 years of iron-fisted rule. Adrian McLoughlin plays Stalin, with an entertaining ensemble cast of characters including Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, Michael Palin, and Jonathan Aris. This trailer is worth a watch just to see how unique it is.

Here's the new US teaser trailer for Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first UK trailer for Iannucci's The Death of Stalin here, or the other UK trailer here.

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. The Death of Stalin is directed by acclaimed Scottish satirist/filmmaker Armando Iannucci, of the film In the Loop previously, as well as work on "I'm Alan Partridge", "The Thick of It" and "Veep". The screenplay is written by Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, and Ian Martin; adapted from Fabien Nury's graphic novel. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and will likely hit a few other festivals. The Death of Stalin already opened in UK cinemas on October 20th. IFC will then open The Death of Stalin in select US theaters starting on March 9th, 2018. Still interested?