Wacky New 'Wet on Wet' Teaser Trailer for Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 2'

"I'm glad you could join me today." 20th Century Fox has debuted a hilarious new teaser trailer for the Deadpool sequel, currently known as just Deadpool 2, once again starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth. They're marketing for this sequel is as good as the first so far, and as things ramp up it only seems to be getting even better. This latest brilliant teaser is an example of that, an amusing mockery of Bob Ross that still delivers. Somewhere around the 1:40 mark, actual footage kicks in from the movie. The film's full cast includes Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Eddie Marsan, Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Julian Dennison, and Stefan Kapicic. So this looks a bit darker and more thrilling than the first Deadpool, I'm fine with that. I'm sure there'll still be plenty of jokes.

Here's the new "Wet on Wet" teaser trailer for David Leitch's Deadpool 2, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser for Deadpool 2 here, mocking Superman changing in a phone booth.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to the smash hit Deadpool, based on the Marvel Comics character. Ryan Reynolds reprises the character he first played in X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Deadpool, a disfigured and mentally unstable mercenary known for his sarcastic, talkative nature and his tendency to break the fourth wall. Deadpool 2 is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a stuntman making his second film after first directing Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron (due in theaters later this year). The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (who wrote the Golden Globe nominated first Deadpool movie, as well as Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation) with some additional script work by Drew Goddard. 20th Century Fox will release Deadpool 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 1st, 2018 next summer. Who's excited for this already?