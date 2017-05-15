MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: 8-Bit Cinema Version of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer

by
May 15, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Last Jedi 8-Bit Cinema

"What do you see?" These kind of trailer remakes always make me smile, no matter what. JoBlo made their own "8-bit cinema" version of the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson. This is technically 16-bit video game footage, but we still call it 8-bit because that's where this all originated years and years ago. This video was created by John Stratman for JoBlo, while the others for many years were made by CineFix. As always, when I see movie trailers turned into video games like this, it just makes me want to bust out my NES and play old games the rest of the week. And I really wish this game actually existed, because I would play the crap out of this. But it's just a fun companion to the actual teaser.

Here's the 8-bit cinema version of Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the real teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi here, to see the actual footage in this.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting December 15th later this year. Would you play?

Find more posts in Star Wars, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS