Watch: 8-Bit Cinema Version of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer

"What do you see?" These kind of trailer remakes always make me smile, no matter what. JoBlo made their own "8-bit cinema" version of the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson. This is technically 16-bit video game footage, but we still call it 8-bit because that's where this all originated years and years ago. This video was created by John Stratman for JoBlo, while the others for many years were made by CineFix. As always, when I see movie trailers turned into video games like this, it just makes me want to bust out my NES and play old games the rest of the week. And I really wish this game actually existed, because I would play the crap out of this. But it's just a fun companion to the actual teaser.

Here's the 8-bit cinema version of Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, direct from YouTube:

Here's something pleasant! Makes me want to replay Monkey Island. https://t.co/VX5WhvxtOh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 10, 2017

You can watch the real teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi here, to see the actual footage in this.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting December 15th later this year. Would you play?