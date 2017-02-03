A Beautiful Video Compilation of Every Best Cinematography Winner

This is splendid. YouTube channel Burger Fiction has put together a beautiful compilation video of every Best Cinematography winner at the Oscars from 1927 to 2015, when it was award to Emmanuel Lubezki of The Revenant, a back-to-back win after Birdman. For admirers of cinematography, this is a breathtaking and awe-inspiring video. And it just makes me want to watch everything all over again. From Cleopatra, The Thief Of Bagdad, Ben-Hur, Doctor Zhivago, Dance With Wolves, Braveheart, The Aviator, Couching Tiger Hidden Dragon, There Will Be Blood to Inception, there's so many excellent films awarded in this category.

Thanks to David Chen fro the tip on this. Originally from YouTube, made by Burger Fiction. For the full list of all the Best Cinematography winners seen in this, visit their Tumblr. The Best Cinematography category has been around since the very beginning. From 1939 to 1967 (with the exception of 1957), there were also separate awards for color and for black-and-white cinematography. Roger Deakins has been nominated 13 times, but he's outdone by Leon Shamroy and Charles B. Lang Jr, with 18 nominations each. This year the nominees are Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight and Scorsese's Silence. Which one do you want to win?﻿