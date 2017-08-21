Watch: Metal Detector Finds Something Big in Animated Short 'Martin'

Always inspiring to watch an entertaining short film made by one person as a "labour of love." This short film premiered a few months ago, but we just came across it recently and felt it was worth sharing. Martin is a short animated film designed & directed by Sholto Crow of "Crowmotion". It tells the story of a young scavenger using a metal detector to hunt for objects on the beach in his small coastal town. One day he finds something big and, well, you just have to watch below to see what he discovers. I admire the animation style in this, it's quite unique, and the way this ends should make you laugh and leave you with a smile. Have fun.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Original short description from Vimeo: "A man unwittingly unleashes armageddon." The short film was designed, directed, and animated by Sholto Crow - follow him @Crowmotion. Crow also created the music in the film. As explained on his official website: Martin is "a short, semi-autobiographical film using every imaginable animation technique and possibly some new to the medium. I made this in my shed. It is a labour of love and in a strange way a love letter to Cromer, where I grew up from the age of 13." Cromer is a town on the English coast. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?