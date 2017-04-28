Watch: Adam Savage Visits the Set of Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant'

"This is all in service of allowing the actors… to enter into the 'universe'." If you haven't realized, Adam Savage is a huge movie geek. Not only has he worked on movies, but he loves to be a part of them and learn about all the behind-the-scenes trickery that makes them so magical. The latest video from his web series Tested goes behind-the-scenes of Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. Savage goes on set and examines some of the impressive set pieces, including the Engineer's chair inside the main Dreadnought ship. This is cool to see, but obviously they're working hard to make sure nothing is spoiled. I wish we could see more, but alas we have to wait (just a few more weeks) until the movie is in theaters to learn all the secrets. For now, enjoy.

Here's the Adam Savage video visiting the set of Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, from Tested's YouTube:

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?