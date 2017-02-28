Watch: Adam Savage Visits Weta to Show Us 'Ghost in the Shell' Props

"This may not look like a great deal of complexity to your viewers…" Weta Workshop is one of the coolest places, along with ILM. As a preview for the upcoming live-action Ghost in the Shell movie, Tested host Adam Savage went down to New Zealand for a personal tour of the Weta Workshop to get a closer look at the various props and practical effects and other toys used to make the movie. This video focuses entirely on the robot geisha seen in the trailers, with the face that opens up. Savage talks with Weta's Richard Taylor about creating the robot geisha and the various development processes. I wish there was more in this video about other props and pieces from the movie, but hopefully we'll see more of them later. Take a look below.

Here's the video from Adam Savage's Tested going behind-the-scenes of Ghost in the Shell, on YouTube:

You can still see the first trailer or second trailer for Ghost in the Shell, plus the Mamoru Oshii featurette.

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property (first developed by Masamune Shirow), Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology. Ghost in the Shell the movie is being directed by Rupert Sanders, of Snow White and the Huntsman previously. The cast features Beat Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi and Chin Han. The film was shot mostly in Wellington, New Zealand, and Weta will be providing VFX. Paramount is releasing Ghost in the Shell in US theaters + IMAX starting March 31st, 2017 this spring. View the latest trailer. Who's planning to see this?