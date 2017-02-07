Watch: Adorably Violent 'Dog Wick' Spoof Trailer from RocketJump

"They messed with the wrong dog." Yes, they definitely did! In honor of the highly anticipated release of John Wick: Chapter 2 this week, the guys at RocketJump have made this hilarious spoof trailer for Dog Wick. John Wick loves his dog, and if you even so much as try to hurt his dog, he will totally mess you up. Dog Wick re-imagines a movie where Wick's dog takes revenge after his beloved owner is killed. And this dog is a serious killer, highly skilled with firearms, so watch out. We don't often post spoof trailers, but this one is worth making an exception for - mostly because we love dogs, and it's an amusing, well-made spoof for one of our favorite action movies. Don't miss John Wick: Chapter 2 in theaters this week! It's awesome.

Here's the official trailer for RocketJump's Dog Wick, found on YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy)

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. John Wick: Chapter Two is directed by stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick and has an extensive background in fight choreography and stunts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad (One in the Chamber, John Wick). Lionsgate will open John Wick: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere on February 10th starting later this week. Watch the official trailer.