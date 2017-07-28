Watch: Animated Short 'Piano' by Estonian Filmmaker Kaspar Jancis

We started this week with a short film, so why not end the week with a good short film as well. Piano is an animated short film that first played at film festivals throughout 2016 before arriving online recently. It's a charming, fun little short that can't really be described easily. "A film without main characters where the lives of characters that have lost their head intertwine in a dramatic and less dramatic way in an ordinary concrete panel apartment building." Piano was made by Estonian filmmaker Kaspar Jancis, a director, animator, and composer, who has made a few other films previously. All of his other work is worth exploring as well, and can be seen on Vimeo. But don't forget to check out this one below, it'll make you smile. Enjoy.

Thanks to Short of the Week. "Marta hauls a piano home from a shop that sells used musical instruments. She almost succeeds. Albert tries for the thirtieth year already to tell Paula that he loves her. He almost succeeds. Paula wants to respond to Albert in the same vein. She almost succeeds. Police commissioner Kits has dreamed of parachuting all his life. He almost succeeds. Mirjam wants be become a circus artist. She almost succeeds. A honeybee tries to get out past a closed window. It almost succeeds." Piano is written and by Estonian filmmaker Kaspar Jancis, who also works as a composer and has made a few other films. This first premiered at film festivals in 2016. For more info, click here. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?