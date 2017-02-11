MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Another Trailer for Benny Boom's 'All Eyez on Me' Tupac Biopic

by
February 11, 2017
Source: YouTube

All Eyez on Me Trailer

"Son. This ain't just about you. Like all black men, you have a bullseye on your back." Another new trailer has debuted for the film All Eyez on Me, which we've been writing about since since the first trailer hit last year. The film profiles the life of successful American rapper Tupac "2Pac" Shakur, who has killed in a drive by shooting at the age of 25 in 1996. Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the late great musician, and the cast includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana and Keith Robinson. This trailer also features some shots of Jamal Woolard as Biggie. This is a very powerful trailer, and I dig the quote it ends on. "I want the people to know the real story." I'm actually looking forward to seeing this.

Here's the third official trailer for Benny Boom's All Eyez on Me, direct from the film's YouTube:

All Eyez on Me Trailer

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for All Eyez on Me here, and the second teaser here for more.

A chronicle of the life of rapper Tupac Shakur. Originally titled just Tupac, the film will focus on the career of Tupac all the way up to the fatal drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. The new title is a reference to Tupac's fourth studio album, released in February of 1996 months before he was killed. All Eyez on Me is directed by filmmaker Benny Boom, of the films Wild for the Night and Next Day Air previously, as well as many music videos. The screenplay is written by Ed Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Open Road Films will release Boom's All Eyez on Me in select theaters starting on June 16th, 2017 this summer. Still interested?

FACEBOOK + LINKS