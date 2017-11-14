Watch: Anton Volkov's 'Road to Justice League' Big DC Movies Preview

"I'm putting together a team, people with special abilities…" We're now a few days away from the highly anticipated, first ever live-action Justice League movie opening in theaters everywhere. Are you ready? Is the world ready? We'll find out after this weekend. In anticipation of the opening, fellow movie lover Anton Volkov put together a tribute video, looking back at the four other DC movies from the DCEU that have been building up and leading to this Justice League moment - including Man of Steel and Wonder Woman. There aren't as many movies as Marvel's lead-up, but there's still a good amount and finally the team will come together to save the world/universe. This is a cool video to get you in the mood for and caught up with the current DC movies, in hopes you will just have a good time at the cinema this weekend. Fire it up below.

Official description for DC Films: Road to Justice League straight from Vimeo: "'There is no justice without hope.' In anticipation of Justice League's release this week, catch up on the events leading to the big-screen formation of DC's superhero team, and revisit the journeys that brought the iconic heroes to this moment." This mash-up video was created/edited by Anton Volkov (follow him on Twitter @antovolk). The video features footage from these DC movies: Man of Steel (directed by Zack Snyder, 2013); Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (directed by Zack Snyder, 2016); Suicide Squad (directed by David Ayer, 2016); Wonder Woman (directed by Patty Jenkins, 2017); and of course Zack Snyder's Justice League in theaters now. Justice League opens everywhere starting November 17th this fall. Are you excited to finally see it?