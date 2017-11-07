WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Award-Winning 'The Rabbit Hunt' Short from Patrick Bresnan

by
November 7, 2017
Source: Vimeo

The Rabbit Hunt Short Film

Time to gather ’round for some rabbit hunting. An award-winning short film has finally arrived online for everyone to watch. The short is titled The Rabbit Hunt, and it won Best Texas Short at SXSW, Best Short Film at the London Film Festival, as well as the Best Documentary Short at the San Francisco Film Festival. "Every weekend, seventeen year old Chris and his family hunt rabbits during sugarcane field burning and harvesting in the Florida Everglades." Made by filmmaker Patrick Bresnan, the film follows this family from Florida on their rabbit hunt, which is a rite of passage for young men. It's short film storytelling at its finest.

The Rabbit Hunt Poster

Thanks to Berlinale for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "In the Florida Everglades rabbit hunting is a rite of passage for young men, practiced since the early 1900s. The Rabbit Hunt follows a family as they hunt in the fields of an industrial sugar farm." The Rabbit Hunt is a short film directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Patrick Bresnan, who is also working on a few other shorts. Produced and edited by Ivete Lucas. This first premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year. It won Best Short Film awards at fests including: SXSW, San Francisco, Melbourne, London, & Florida. For more shorts, click here.

Find more posts in Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK