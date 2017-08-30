Watch: Awesome New Gritty Action Short Film 'Apocalypse Now Now'

"I've killed people. Lots of people. At least, they tell me they were people. They looked more like monsters to me." Holy crap this looks awesome! A new proof of concept short film has arrived online this week titled Apocalypse Now Now, set in Cape Town, South Africa. The film is about a serial killer kid who partners with bounty hunter to clear his name. He ends up getting dragged into a "deep, dark Cape Town underbelly full of monsters and myth, shadowy government forces." The main creature in this is badass, and the rest of it is sleek and stylish, and just the right amount of gritty. Starring Garion Dowds, Louw Venter, and Faniswa Yisa. This also kind of reminds me of Attack the Block, and if that film can get made, turn into a big cult hit, and launch the career of John Boyega, then this deserves to get made (and launch careers), too.

Thanks to Short of the Week debuting this. Synopsis: "Snarky, monster-porn-dealing teen, Baxter Zevcenko, might be a serial killer. His girlfriend, Esme, is missing, and he's the prime suspect. To clear his name, he'll turn to Cape Town's grizzliest, drunkest bounty hunter, Jackson 'Jackie' Ronin. Little does he know that Ronin is a supernatural bounty-hunter, and that he’s about to be dragged headlong into a deep, dark Cape Town underbelly full of monsters and myth, shadowy government forces, bloodthirsty crow-men and a conspiracy across time and space." Apocalypse Now Now is directed by Michael Matthews, written by Sean Drummond, adapted from a graphic novel by Charlie Human. Featuring a score by James Matthes. For more info, visit SOTW. Hopefully this gets made into a feature. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?