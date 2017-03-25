MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Brian Cox as Churchill in First Trailer for New 'Churchill' Film

by
March 25, 2017
"We must launch now." Lionsgate UK has released a trailer for the new Winston Churchill film titled simply Churchill, from Australian director Jonathan Teplitzky. Brian Cox stars as Churchill in the film, joining a shortlist of talented actors who have played the prominent politician - including Albert Finney, Richard Burton, David Ryall, and Brendan Gleeson. There's also another totally different Churchill film due out this year, starring Gary Oldman. This particular film is described as a "ticking-clock thriller following Winston Churchill in the 24 hours before D-Day." The cast includes John Slattery, Miranda Richardson, Ella Purnell, James Purefoy, Richard Durden, and Julian Wadham. This definitely looks intriguing, with some strong moments, but I'm much more interested in seeing Gary Oldman's film more. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Jonathan Teplitzky's Churchill film, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

June 1944. Allied Forces stand on the brink: a massive army is secretly assembled on the south coast of Britain, poised to re-take Nazi-occupied Europe. One man stands in their way: Winston Churchill. Behind the iconic figure and rousing speeches: a man who has faced political ridicule, military failure and a speech impediment. An impulsive, sometimes bullying personality. Obsessed with fulfilling historical greatness: his destiny. Exhausted by years of war and plagued by depression, Churchill is a shadow of the hero who has resisted Hitler's Blitzkrieg. Should the D-Day landings fail, terrified he'll be remembered as an architect of carnage. Churchill is directed by Australian filmmaker Jonathan Teplitzky, of the films Better Than Sex, Gettin' Square, Burning Man, and The Railway Man previously. The screenplay is by Alex von Tunzelmann. Cohen Media Group will release Churchill in theaters starting on June 2nd this summer.

  • Bo
    I simply cannot suspend my disbelief in these kind of pictures where famous actors portray world famous people. I just see the actor. To me it's grown ups playing dress up. John Slattery playing Eisenhower? Ridiculous! He doesn't even look close to what Eisenhower looked like; he looks like...well...John Slattery...a not very good actor anyway. I do very much like Brain Cox and Miranda Richardson though and they might...might make this worthwhile.
  • shiboleth
    It looks confusing to me. To be honest ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Cool. They are going full Churchill with the cigars and the liquor. I really was surprised by John Lithgow's performance in THE CROWN.

