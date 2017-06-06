Watch: Captivating '9 Races' Short Tells the Story of an Injured Jockey

"This is one race. You've got a lot more races in you." This is an impressive short about a person we rarely hear stories about - a jockey. Most films about horseracing are about the sport, or the owners, or the horses, but not many films talk about the jockey and his life. 9 Races is a short film directed by Clint Bentley (website) telling the story of an injured jockey who tries to endure nine races on nine horses over the course of one unforgiving night on the track. Luis Bordonada stars as Gabriel, playing a jockey trying to hide his pain as he starts to race. I like the documentary-style approach to this, makes it feel more real. Watch below.

This short film was first debuted by Short of the Week. Original description from Vimeo: "An injured jockey must endure nine races on nine horses over the course of one unforgiving night on the track. He will test the limits of his body and find what exists in the grey area between pain and beauty — if it doesn't destroy him first." 9 Races is directed by filmmaker Clint Bentley (the son of a former jockey), written & produced by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar. Starring Luis Bordonada, Chris Doubek, Cesar Lopez, Cody McDaniel, and Francisco Calderon. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo.