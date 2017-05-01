Watch: Cinematography Video Essay About 'The Art of the Focus Pull'

"One of the great artists of the film is the focus puller." Time for a lesson in filmmaking. As the introduction for this video explains, "moviegoers see focus racks all the time" but "they probably don’t even notice most of them." This video essay, created by Philip Brubaker for Fandor, titled simply The Art of the Focus Pull examines the cinematography technique of "focus pulling" - or changing the focus in the middle of a shot. There's different ways to achieve this, and the video covers a few of them, and shows plenty of examples. It also counts down three of the best focus pull shots in films, and each one of them is most certainly striking.

Original video description on YouTube: "Moviegoers see focus racks all the time. They probably don’t even notice most of them. That’s the idea. If you’re not looking for them, they can be hard to spot. But some rack focusing is so well done, so artful and occasionally dazzling, that it deserves to be singled out. This video essay collects these fantastic focal feats and educates on how they are done." This video essay was created and edited by Philip Brubaker (follow him @lens_itself) for Fandor. The full list of films, clips, and music used in the video can be found in the end credits. Great work, Philip. Now who wants to go make a movie?