Watch: Clark Zhu's 'Moving Pictures 2017' - A Movie Trailer Mashup

"You have no idea what's coming…" Now that we're into the final month of 2017, it's time to start looking back at the year in movies. The next year end recap movie trailer mashup has debuted - this one made by Clark Zhu. It's titled "Moving Pictures 2017" and includes clips from over 230 movies that were released in 2017. Since he packs in so many into this recap, the video runs a full eight minutes but covers a number of different themes - from comedy to suspense to action to horror to love. (Watch Clark's 2016 video here.) It's a great reminder that there's always exciting movies to see, and many to catch up with you may have missed.

Description for this mashup from YouTube: "Once again, pals, it’s the mashup season! Let’s hit it. Don’t forget to comment and share this video. Your feedback means the world to me. As always, I hope you enjoy my take on the movies of 2017. Thanks for watching!" This particular year end recap was edited by Clark Zhu (see more of his work here). You can find a list of the music used on the YouTube page. Clark edited clips from over 230 different movie trailers in 2017 to create this mashup. There will be many more year end recap videos like this soon - watch Sleepy Skunk's retrospective here. Which of your favorites are featured?