Watch: 'Come Swim' - Kristen Stewart's Very Abstract New Short Film

"What's wrong… you can't breathe underwater?" Refinery29 has debuted the online version of Kristen Stewart's acclaimed new short film titled Come Swim, which played at the Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals this year. There was big buzz on this, as it's big directorial debut for the famed actress Kristen Stewart, and it's weird and wacky and experimental, and some of you are going to hate it. But maybe some of you will love it. The short film is described as a "diptych of one man's day; half impressionist and half realist portraits." The short film also features a score by the American musician known as St. Vincent. This has some cool shots in it, but it's so frickin' crazy abstract, I don't even know what to say about it. I'm glad she's trying something different, but I hope her next film is a bit more coherent. Watch Come Swim below.

Thanks to The Film Stage for the tip on this short. Description from YouTube: "Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut depicts a surrealistic journey through one man's imagination. Alternating between abstract, artistic representations, and alarmingly realistic scenes, the film takes audiences through the journey of one man's day coping with anxiety and heartbreak. Come Swim premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2017 and Cannes Film Festival 2017." Come Swim is both written and directed by Kristen Stewart, director of only a few other music videos previously, aside from her career in acting. You can see a behind-the-scenes video for this film here. For more info, visit Refinery29 or The Guardian. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?