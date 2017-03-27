WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Comedy Short 'Check Please' About a Dinner Proposal Mistake

March 27, 2017
"This is our night, please sit down!" Kick off the week with a fun short film that is sure to make you laugh. What happens when a marriage proposal ring ends up going to the wrong table at a restaurant? That's the premise behind this amusing short film titled Check Please, from writer/director Daniel Sorochkin. It's a simple, but enjoyable short, with great performances from the cast and some sleek cinematography. This is a great example of how short films just need a strong script, but nothing too complex or ambitious, with one good idea at the middle of it all. I'm looking forward to seeing more from Sorochkin after this. Watch below.

Description from Vimeo: "In a fancy restaurant, Ben plans to propose to his long time girlfriend, Laura, only to find out that his ring was mistakenly sent to the wrong table." Check Please is written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Daniel Sorochkin (see his Vimeo page) who graduated from NYU and now lives in NYC. Featuring cinematography by Oren Soffer, and original music by Roded Leviathan. Starring Bryan Manley Davis, Amelia Brain, Jacob Trussell, Emily Dennis and Matthew Porter. This has played at a few short film fests before arriving online. For more, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

  • Bo
    Can't say I even came close to liking this short. At the 3 min. mark I fast forwarded just to see it's ending. I'll leave it at that as I don't want to appear mean or anything. I hope others just love it!!!
  • DAVIDPD
    Nice little student film. The acting was a little much for my liking. Great effort though.

