Watch: Curious Sentient Machine Sci-Fi Short FIlm 'Donny the Drone'

"He was designed to fly but destined to feel." Now this is something creative and thought-provoking. Dust has premiered a new sci-fi short film titled Donny the Drone, from filmmaker Mackenzie Sheppard. Set in 2022, Donny, the world's first sentient machine goes on stage to accept a prestigious "Person of the Year" award as an auditorium of humans are confronted with his emotional and controversial story. His anecdotes are portrayed with highlights from his world-spanning adventures that have shaped who he has become. This builds and builds, and it becomes something more than just a fun little short, and that's what makes it worth your time. Even better - Guy Pearce provides the voice for "Donny the Drone". Just start watching and you'll be pulled in. "You know how they say machines can't feel? It turns out that's just a lie."

Description for Donny the Drone from Dust: "The world’s first sentient machine goes on stage to accept a prestigious “Person of the Year” award as an auditorium of humans are confronted with his emotional and controversial story." Donny the Drone is directed by filmmaker Mackenzie Sheppard, from a screenplay written by Andrew 'Oyl' Miller. From the director's statements: "Our approach to technology as a subject matter was to come at it from a magical place. We didn't want to explain everything. We didn't want to be overly literal or technical. We just wanted to establish this character, introduce him and let the audience catch up as his story unfolded. Where it made sense to take a creative leap or be abstract, we went for it, as long as it served the story." It was released exclusively by Dust. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?