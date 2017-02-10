Watch: Dan Stevens Stars in Official Trailer for Indie Film 'The Ticket'

"Like you wouldn't have done the same thing if you had the chance…" Shout Factory has debuted a trailer for an indie drama titled The Ticket, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The Ticket stars Dan Stevens (who can be seen as the Beast in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie) as a blind man who regains his vision, only to find himself becoming metaphorically blinded by his obsession for the superficial. The full cast includes Malin Akerman, Kerry Bishé, Oliver Platt, Liza J. Bennett, Peter Mark Kendall and Ekaterina Samsonov. This looks like a very deep, dark, depressing drama addressing some heavy themes of passion and obsession and ambition. Haven't heard much about it, but seems intense.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ido Fluk's The Ticket, direct from YouTube:

After James (Dan Stevens), a blind man, inexplicably regains his vision, he becomes possessed by a drive to make a better life for himself. However, his new improvements—a nicer home, a higher paying job, tailored suits, luxury car—leave little room for the people who were part of his old, simpler life: his plain wife (Malin Akerman) and close friend Bob (Oliver Platt). As his relationships buckle under the strain of his snowballing ambition, it becomes uncertain if he can ever return from darkness. The Ticket is directed by Israeli filmmaker Ido Fluk, of the film Never Too Late and a few shorts. The screenplay is by Ido Fluk and Sharon Mashihi. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, but didn't play at any other festivals. Shout will release The Ticket in select theaters + on VOD starting April 7th this spring. Anyone?