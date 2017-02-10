MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Dan Stevens Stars in Official Trailer for Indie Film 'The Ticket'

by
February 10, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Ticket Trailer

"Like you wouldn't have done the same thing if you had the chance…" Shout Factory has debuted a trailer for an indie drama titled The Ticket, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The Ticket stars Dan Stevens (who can be seen as the Beast in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie) as a blind man who regains his vision, only to find himself becoming metaphorically blinded by his obsession for the superficial. The full cast includes Malin Akerman, Kerry Bishé, Oliver Platt, Liza J. Bennett, Peter Mark Kendall and Ekaterina Samsonov. This looks like a very deep, dark, depressing drama addressing some heavy themes of passion and obsession and ambition. Haven't heard much about it, but seems intense.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ido Fluk's The Ticket, direct from YouTube:

The Ticket Movie Poster

After James (Dan Stevens), a blind man, inexplicably regains his vision, he becomes possessed by a drive to make a better life for himself. However, his new improvements—a nicer home, a higher paying job, tailored suits, luxury car—leave little room for the people who were part of his old, simpler life: his plain wife (Malin Akerman) and close friend Bob (Oliver Platt). As his relationships buckle under the strain of his snowballing ambition, it becomes uncertain if he can ever return from darkness. The Ticket is directed by Israeli filmmaker Ido Fluk, of the film Never Too Late and a few shorts. The screenplay is by Ido Fluk and Sharon Mashihi. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, but didn't play at any other festivals. Shout will release The Ticket in select theaters + on VOD starting April 7th this spring. Anyone?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Jon Odishaw
    Very excited for Dan Stevens. The Guest was a great start and after watching Legion last night there is something there, too. Not to mention beauty and the beast.
    • Legion was fun, it was like Utopia a bit in style. Look forward to seeing more of it.
  • RAW_D
    This looks really intriguing! Man receives a gift then throws it all away for his own selfish ambitions, cue aftermath.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS