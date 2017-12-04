Watch: David Ehrlich's 'The 25 Best Films of 2017' Video Countdown

It's here! Time to start figuring out which films are the best of the year, so get watching. One of the annual must-see best of the year lists is actually a video countdown made by my colleague David Ehrlich (follow him @davidehrlich). He counts down his 25 best films of the year in a video edited together with footage and music from each of the films. This is such an entertaining way to count down the best cinema of 2017, and it always makes me want to watch each one of these (even the ones I've seen already). Ehrlich pretty much nailed it this year - Call Me By Your Name is my #1 as well, and his Top 10 is almost perfect. Dive in.

Embedded directly from Vimeo. Description: "A video countdown of the best films of 2017." Created by film critic/writer David Ehrlich (follow him on Twitter @davidehrlich). His pick of the best films is referenced directly in the video, you can read more thoughts on Indiewire. The music used throughout includes: "The Rhythm of the Night" by Corona, the eternal Rick Roll, "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley, plus all of the wonderful Sufjan Stevens' songs from the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack. You can find links to the previous years in the Vimeo page. I highly recommend watching any+all of the films mentioned in this.